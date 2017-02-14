Enrique Marquez to plead guilty in helping plot San Bernardino shooting attack
Enrique Marquez Jr. will admit in court this week that he illegally purchased the rifles used in the deadly San Bernardino terrorist siege for friend Syed Rizwan Farook and that he helped Farook form plans for attacks on the 91 Freeway and Riverside City College that were later scuttled, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 14. Marquez, a 25-year-old Riverside resident, has agreed to a deal that could imprison him for the statutory maximum sentence of 25 years to life in federal prison, a news release said. He faced up to 50 years in federal prison if convicted of all charges and if the maximum sentences were served consecutively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|46
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|HoneyPharts
|32,739
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|Feb 11
|BlehTheNeko
|34
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|Feb 8
|Anonymous
|9
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 6
|Del Rosa Lanes
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 4
|Peer mwsk
|88
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC