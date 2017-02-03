Dozens arrested, drugs and guns seized as a result of 16-month High Desert gang investigation

SAN BERNARDINO >> Authorities made about 70 arrests, executed 19 search warrants, seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine and confiscated 18 guns in a 16-month investigation into two gangs in the High Desert, states a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release issued Friday. “Investigators have determined Thee Rascals and East Side Victoria street gangs are responsible for major distribution of illegal narcotics and numerous violent crimes throughout High Desert communities,” the news release states.

