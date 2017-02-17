Downey probationer arrested in San Bernardino following high speed chase
SAN BERNARDINO >> A probationer from Downey was arrested early Thursday morning after the pickup truck he was driving crashed ending a high-speed chase. Shortly before 3:30 a.m. deputies attempted to pull over a white pickup truck going westbound on Highland Avenue near Arden Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|52 min
|Free Willy Clinton
|50
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|3 hr
|Ice Man
|11
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|7,056
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|wsr (Feb '07)
|Thu
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Wed
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC