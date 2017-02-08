Double homicide in Muscoy under inves...

Double homicide in Muscoy under investigation by San Bernardino police, Sheriffa s Department

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies and San Bernardino police officers are investigating a double homicide Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of June Street in Muscoy. MUSCOY >> Two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside a Muscoy home, and San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies and San Bernardino police officers are investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Trojan 32,729
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 6 Del Rosa Lanes 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 4 Peer mwsk 88
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center Feb 4 Coming soon 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 4 Rose of Tralee 39
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... Feb 4 Timothy Turner 2
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Feb 1 No sanctuary state 49
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC