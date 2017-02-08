Double homicide in Muscoy under investigation by San Bernardino police, Sheriffa s Department
San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies and San Bernardino police officers are investigating a double homicide Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of June Street in Muscoy. MUSCOY >> Two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside a Muscoy home, and San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies and San Bernardino police officers are investigating.
