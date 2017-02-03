Dixie State baseball: No. 9 Dixie Sta...

Dixie State baseball: No. 9 Dixie State rallies past Cal State San...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Deseret News

No. 9 Dixie State opened the 2017 regular season on a positive note as the Trailblazers rallied for a 9-6 victory over Cal State San Bernardino on Friday afternoon at Fiscalini Field. The Coyotes led 3-0 early thanks to a first-inning Daniel Romo two-run home run and a Lucas Martinez sacrifice fly in the third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baseline/Tippecanoe Plaza Shopping Center 35 min Coming soon 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 4 hr Rose of Tralee 39
Emily Groves is located at 1514 Foothill Way. R... 10 hr Timothy Turner 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 2 Trojan 32,723
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Feb 1 No sanctuary state 49
Brandy Dillingham is located at 3271 N. Mayfiel... Jan 31 BRANDY 1
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC