Dine 909: Golden Corral finally opens in San Bernardino
The buffet restaurant, which seats about 400 people and has nearly 200 parking spaces, is at 325 Hospitality Lane, in the southern half of the lot at the southeast corner of Waterman Avenue and Hospitality Lane. That still leaves room for the various pumpkin patches and Christmas tree lots that operate on that corner.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Maribel and Jenny
|884
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
