Digging out from the storm
San Bernardino Battalion Chief Kelly Anderson walks around San Bernardino Medic Engine-2 part of the south bound I-15 south of the HWY 138 - two lanes washed out due to erosion from heavy rain runoff near Devore, CA. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|LookPhartce
|32,747
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|20 hr
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Sun
|actorvet
|51
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Sun
|Steven B
|1
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Feb 15
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC