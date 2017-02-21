DA finds San Bernardino officer justified in fatal shooting of heavily armed suspect
SAN BERNARDINO >> The fatal shooting of an armed gang member by a San Bernardino rookie police officer, who was defending himself and his partner, Officer Gabe Garcia, was found to be justified, prosecutors said in a report released Thursday - more than two years later after the attack on the officers. “It is the conclusion of the District Attorney's Office that Officer Gabriel Garcia and Officer Marcus Pesquera acted in complete self-defense and defense-of-others,” the report states.
