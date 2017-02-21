CSUSB to Host the Eighth Annual Latino Education Advocacy Days Summit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The eighth annual Latino Education Advocacy Days Summit, better known as LEAD VIII, will take place March 30 at Cal State San Bernardino and will focus on " Sin Fronteras - Education Beyond Borders."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Maribel and Jenny
|884
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC