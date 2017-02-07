CSUSB campus reopens today after power outage Monday
SAN BERNARDINO >> Classes at Cal State San Bernardino are back in session today after a power outage Monday forced the cancellation of many classes and a campus closure, according to the university. Power to the campus went out at 1:35 p.m. Monday when an arc occurred in the campus main switchgear for Feeder 2, university officials said via Twitter.
