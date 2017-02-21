Crafton Hills College nonpotable water project wins recognition
ONTARIO >> The city of Redlands and San Bernardino Community College District have received an award for their efforts to save water at Crafton Hills College . The agencies won an award for Sustainable and Green Development during the Inland Empire Economic Partnership's 2017 Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet awards Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|WHY and Jenny
|875
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|katy88
|23
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC