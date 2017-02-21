Crafton Hills College nonpotable wate...

Crafton Hills College nonpotable water project wins recognition

ONTARIO >> The city of Redlands and San Bernardino Community College District have received an award for their efforts to save water at Crafton Hills College . The agencies won an award for Sustainable and Green Development during the Inland Empire Economic Partnership's 2017 Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet awards Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Ontario Airport.

