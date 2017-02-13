County welcomes two new hires, seeks ...

County welcomes two new hires, seeks members, Measure Z apps

District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that the California Sexual Assault Investigators Association has chosen District Attorney Investigator Kyla Baxley to receive its “Investigator of the Year” Award. In making the award, the association noted Investigator Baxley's position as a, “go-to person in the field of sexual and physical assault investigations.” The association also recognized, “her ability to step outside the box and investigate and prosecute human trafficking with success” and to, “successfully investigate and prosecute the most violent and dangerous serial sexual offenders”.

