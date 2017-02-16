Could Sean Flynn once again challenge Pete Aguilar?
Flynn, who lives in Upland, ran for the San Bernardino County seat in 2014. He ended up placing fifth out of five candidates in the June primary for the 31st district, which includes all or parts of San Bernardino, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga, Loma Linda, Colton, Rialto, Fontana, Upland and Grand Terrace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|wsr (Feb '07)
|13 hr
|iii
|48
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|BLACKLIVESMATTER
|89
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|Z loco
|7,053
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Tue
|Hillary Vomit
|46
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|Feb 11
|BlehTheNeko
|34
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC