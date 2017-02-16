Could Sean Flynn once again challenge Pete Aguilar?

Flynn, who lives in Upland, ran for the San Bernardino County seat in 2014. He ended up placing fifth out of five candidates in the June primary for the 31st district, which includes all or parts of San Bernardino, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga, Loma Linda, Colton, Rialto, Fontana, Upland and Grand Terrace.

