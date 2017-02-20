Conservative group cancels speech by Milo Yiannopoulos after comments seemed to condone pedophilia
Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been disinvited to this year's Conservative Political Action Conference after his attempt to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men fell flat with organizers. The American Conservative Union founded and hosts CPAC, which is being held Wednesday through Saturday outside Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 min
|USA-1
|53
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|LongerPharts
|32,752
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Sun
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Sun
|Steven B
|1
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 17
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC