Community plants drought-friendly plants at Bryce Hanes Park
SAN BERNARDINO >> More than 70 people worked together to plant drought-resistant plants Saturday at Bryce Edward Haynes Park, including the family of the police officer the park is named after, officials say. The park, which is scheduled to open at the corner of 9th and E streets in April, is named in honor of Hanes .
