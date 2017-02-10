Coastal Commission Selects New Executive Director
The Coastal Commission has unanimously selected Jack Ainsworth as its newest executive director to lead the agency in its continuing mission to protect and enhance the California coast for current and future generations. Ainsworth is the commission's fifth executive director in four decades and will lead a current staff of 156 people at six offices from Arcata to San Diego.
