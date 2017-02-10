Coastal Commission Selects New Execut...

Coastal Commission Selects New Executive Director

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The Coastal Commission has unanimously selected Jack Ainsworth as its newest executive director to lead the agency in its continuing mission to protect and enhance the California coast for current and future generations. Ainsworth is the commission's fifth executive director in four decades and will lead a current staff of 156 people at six offices from Arcata to San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Rose of Tralee 41
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 hr ChosenPharter 32,732
News Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12) Sat BlehTheNeko 34
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 9 Well Well 4,842
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) Feb 8 Anonymous 9
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 6 Del Rosa Lanes 1
News In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09) Feb 4 Peer mwsk 88
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC