Celebration to honor achievements of black artists and scholarship recipients
Presented by the San Bernardino County Association of African-American Employees, the event honors the region's African-American artists as well as this year's scholarship recipients. Themed “Embracing Our Uniqueness to Promote Our Purpose,” the Black History Month celebration takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center at Victoria Gardens shopping center in Rancho Cucamonga.
