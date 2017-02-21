Celebration to honor achievements of black artists and scholarship recipients

Presented by the San Bernardino County Association of African-American Employees, the event honors the region's African-American artists as well as this year's scholarship recipients. Themed “Embracing Our Uniqueness to Promote Our Purpose,” the Black History Month celebration takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center at Victoria Gardens shopping center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.