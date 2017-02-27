Camp Cajon: Picnic tables with a past
On July 5, 1919, The San Bernardino Sun raved about a huge celebration that took place in the Cajon Pass the previous day promoting what would soon become a popular rest stop and picnic area for motorists passing through as well as for local residents. The headline stated: “ELABORATE CEREMONIES MARK DEDICATION OF CAMP CAJON.” Unfortunately, if you are thinking about driving into the Cajon Pass and checking out this place today, don't waste your time because, sadly, a devastating flood destroyed it in 1938.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Maribel and Jenny
|884
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 24
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|katy88
|23
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC