Camp Cajon: Picnic tables with a past

On July 5, 1919, The San Bernardino Sun raved about a huge celebration that took place in the Cajon Pass the previous day promoting what would soon become a popular rest stop and picnic area for motorists passing through as well as for local residents. The headline stated: “ELABORATE CEREMONIES MARK DEDICATION OF CAMP CAJON.” Unfortunately, if you are thinking about driving into the Cajon Pass and checking out this place today, don't waste your time because, sadly, a devastating flood destroyed it in 1938.

