Cajon High stadium construction likely to overlap with graduation
SAN BERNARDINO >> Cajon High School plans to remodel its stadium soon, including the 50-year-old bleachers administrators consider a safety risk, but the construction is likely to overlap with the school's graduation. That's led at least one parent to protest that the plan will spoil the once-in-a-lifetime commencement ceremony.
