Brawl at San Diego Vons store caught on video

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 12:42PM PST expiring February 28 at 12:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego Areal Flood Warning issued February 27 at 6:09PM PST expiring February 27 at 9:15PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Diego Areal Flood Warning issued February 27 at 3:27PM PST expiring February 27 at 9:15PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Diego Areal Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 11:11AM PST expiring February 27 at 9:15PM PST in effect for: San Diego Flash Flood Watch issued February 27 at 1:11PM PST expiring February 27 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 12:56PM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 12:56PM PST expiring February 28 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 2:07AM PST expiring February 28 at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.