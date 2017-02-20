Attorneys file notice to appeal San Bernardino bankruptcy confirmation
SAN BERNARDINO >> Three alleged victims of police beatings whose judgments would be reduced by 99 percent under the terms of the bankruptcy plan approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury have filed notice that they will appeal that ruling. City officials expect its bankruptcy plan to unfold as approved during the appeals process, as Stockton's bankruptcy did when a creditor appealed that bankruptcy confirmation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|2 hr
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|katy88
|23
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Feb 19
|Steven B
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC