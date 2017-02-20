Attorneys file notice to appeal San Bernardino bankruptcy confirmation

SAN BERNARDINO >> Three alleged victims of police beatings whose judgments would be reduced by 99 percent under the terms of the bankruptcy plan approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Jury have filed notice that they will appeal that ruling. City officials expect its bankruptcy plan to unfold as approved during the appeals process, as Stockton's bankruptcy did when a creditor appealed that bankruptcy confirmation .

