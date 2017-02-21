Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Dutton Holds Open House at Joshua Tree Office
Joshua Tree, CA - Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Bob Dutton, in coordination with San Bernardino County Supervisor James Ramos held an Open House to highlight the addition of Recorder and Clerk services now offered at the Joshua Tree Office. In attendance were residents who had the chance to meet with staff and learn about the new services being offered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|WHY and Jenny
|875
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Fri
|okimar
|19
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|katy88
|23
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Feb 20
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Feb 20
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC