Artist tattoos, 'Teen Angels' and writers in performance: 8 things to ...
When the LA Art Book Fair landed at the Museum of Contemporary Art's branch in Little Tokyo in 2013, staff at the museum told organizers to expect 5,000 people over the course of the three-day event. "Well, we got 5,000 people on opening night," says curator Shannon Cane, who oversees the Los Angeles fair, along with its more established East Coast sibling, the New York Art Book Fair, which are organized by the arts nonprofit Printed Matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|54
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|Mon
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Feb 19
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Feb 19
|Steven B
|1
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 17
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC