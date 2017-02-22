Artist tattoos, 'Teen Angels' and writers in performance: 8 things to ...

Artist tattoos, 'Teen Angels' and wri...

When the LA Art Book Fair landed at the Museum of Contemporary Art's branch in Little Tokyo in 2013, staff at the museum told organizers to expect 5,000 people over the course of the three-day event. "Well, we got 5,000 people on opening night," says curator Shannon Cane, who oversees the Los Angeles fair, along with its more established East Coast sibling, the New York Art Book Fair, which are organized by the arts nonprofit Printed Matter.

