Arrowhead Credit Union corporate headquarters to move from San Bernardino to Rancho Cucamonga
SAN BERNARDINO >> After 15 years, Arrowhead Credit Union will be moving its corporate headquarters from San Bernardino to Rancho Cucamonga later this year The move only affects its corporate headquarters and won't affect the credit union's members, Emily Friesen, senior vice president of strategic marketing for the company, said in an emailed statement. “We've outgrown our space , and so we need to find a larger building,” Friesen said.
