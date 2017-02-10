Amazon Prime reality show stars San Bernardino area brewers

SAN BERNARDINO >> The brewers and employees of Brew Rebellion in San Bernardino and Banning are getting their 51 minutes of fame - dolled out in seven-minute segments - as the stars of the new Amazon Prime series “Barely Beer Barons.” The show, which began streaming free for Amazon Prime customers last month, stars brew masters and friends Andy Sutfin and Brad O'Donnell. “Barely Brew Barons” began shooting in June of 2013, when the pair opened the brewery at their first location, 13444 California St. in Yucaipa with partner Ed Parker.

