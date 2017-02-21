3 busted for meth, gun in San Bernardino, authorities say

SAN BERNARDINO >> Three people were arrested Friday in San Bernardino after San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found about an ounce of methamphetamine and a loaded pistol in their car Perris residents Jerry Gonzalez, 25, and Erik Meza, 25, as well as 22-year-old Rene Gonzalez of Paramount were booked into jail on suspicion of possessing meth while armed and conspiracy to sell meth, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. Jerry Gonzalez was driving the car near the intersection of Guthrie Street and Highland Avenue about 11:51 p.m. when a deputy pulled him over for “vehicle code violations,” the news release said.

