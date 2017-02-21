3 busted for meth, gun in San Bernard...

3 busted for meth, gun in San Bernardino, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

SAN BERNARDINO >> Three people were arrested Friday in San Bernardino after San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found about an ounce of methamphetamine and a loaded pistol in their car Perris residents Jerry Gonzalez, 25, and Erik Meza, 25, as well as 22-year-old Rene Gonzalez of Paramount were booked into jail on suspicion of possessing meth while armed and conspiracy to sell meth, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release. Jerry Gonzalez was driving the car near the intersection of Guthrie Street and Highland Avenue about 11:51 p.m. when a deputy pulled him over for “vehicle code violations,” the news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Highland Meadows Apartments (Apr '11) 3 hr Maribel and Jenny 884
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 hr OrderPhartse 32,758
News From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut... Feb 24 okimar 19
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) Feb 24 katy88 23
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Feb 20 secret Asian man 54
News Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09) Feb 20 John 20
Review: Del Rosa Lanes Feb 19 Del Rosa Lanes 3
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,292 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC