21-year-old to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Highland boy, 4
Daniel Munoz died when a stray bullet struck him in the neck as he played with a stuffed animal outside of his aunt's home on McKinley Avenue. SAN BERNARDINO >> The man convicted to fatally shooting a 4-year-old boy as the child was playing in the front yard of his aunt's Highland home is expected to be sentenced Tuesday in San Bernardino Superior court.
