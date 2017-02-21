21-year-old to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Highland boy, 4

Daniel Munoz died when a stray bullet struck him in the neck as he played with a stuffed animal outside of his aunt's home on McKinley Avenue. SAN BERNARDINO >> The man convicted to fatally shooting a 4-year-old boy as the child was playing in the front yard of his aunt's Highland home is expected to be sentenced Tuesday in San Bernardino Superior court.

