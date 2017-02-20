2017 Knights to attend 50th annual Be...

2017 Knights to attend 50th annual Beautillion Ball in San Bernardino

Candidates for the 2017 Beautillion Knight honor, top row from the left: Akil Cooper, a senior from Cajon High School, Christopher Fulton, a senior from San Gorgonio High School, and Steven Hendersen, a senior from Cajon High School. Candidates, bottom row from the left; Julian Houston, a senior from Cajon High School, Jonathan Rodgers, a senior from Cajon High School and Vonte Walker, a senior from Arroyo Valley High School.

