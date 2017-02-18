18-year-old arrested in 2016 San Bernardino fatal shooting
SAN BERNARDINO >> An 18-year-old arrested in connection to a fatal shooting late last year in San Bernardino, which officials are calling gang-related, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, records show. Terrence Shamar Brown of Rialto was arrested Thursday in Riverside on suspicion of murder, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's booking records.
