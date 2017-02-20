17 Million U.S. Homes Worth $4.9 Trillion Are in Environmental Hazard Zones
According to the Environmental Hazards Housing Risk Index , produced by ATTOM Data Solutions, 17.3 million single family homes and condos with a combined estimated market value of $4.9 trillion are in zip codes with high or very high risk for at least one of four environmental hazards: Superfunds, brownfields, polluters or poor air quality. The 17.3 million single family homes and condos in high-risk zip codes represent 25 percent of the 68.1 million single family homes and condos in the 8,642 zip codes analyzed, according to ATTOM, which manages one of the country's largest property databases with data on 150 million residential and commercial properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|secret Asian man
|54
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Trojan
|32,753
|Redlands man robbed leaving adult book store (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|John
|20
|Review: Del Rosa Lanes
|Sun
|Del Rosa Lanes
|3
|Review: WARZONE BOXING CLUB
|Sun
|Steven B
|1
|From taco trucks to Latino markets, owners shut...
|Feb 17
|Dee Dee Dee
|17
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Feb 17
|Now_What-
|7,056
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC