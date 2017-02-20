17 Million U.S. Homes Worth $4.9 Tril...

17 Million U.S. Homes Worth $4.9 Trillion Are in Environmental Hazard Zones

15 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

According to the Environmental Hazards Housing Risk Index , produced by ATTOM Data Solutions, 17.3 million single family homes and condos with a combined estimated market value of $4.9 trillion are in zip codes with high or very high risk for at least one of four environmental hazards: Superfunds, brownfields, polluters or poor air quality. The 17.3 million single family homes and condos in high-risk zip codes represent 25 percent of the 68.1 million single family homes and condos in the 8,642 zip codes analyzed, according to ATTOM, which manages one of the country's largest property databases with data on 150 million residential and commercial properties.

