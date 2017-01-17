YucaipaTrio arrested in connection to Yucaipa burglaries, additional victims sought
Three men were arrested in connection at least two burglaries in the Yucaipa area and investigators believe there may be additional victims out there. Hoadena Ingram, 38, and Earl Hagans, 19, both of Victorville and Kenneth Robinson, 19, of San Bernardino were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18 on suspicion of residential burglary and conspiracy, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
