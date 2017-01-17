YucaipaParamedic class graduates from Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa
The 18 graduates are Zachary Agon of Yucaipa, Caesar Alcantara of Lake Elsinore, Jesse Aramburo of Riverside, Ryan Castro of Yucaipa, Travis Dennett of Calimesa, Scott Fornaca of Upland, Christopher Haberman of San Bernardino, Jakeb Hall of Chino Hills, Servando Hernandez of Chino Hills, Michael Holloway of Yucaipa, Gabrielle Jimenez of Colton, Brett Lever of Rancho Cucamonga, Payton Martinez of San Bernardino, Joshua Morgan of Grand Terrace, Matthew Powell of Yucaipa, Paige Stone of Ontario, Kevin Tait of Highland and Jake Zavosky of Chino Hills.
