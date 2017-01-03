X103.9 is back! Kind of. Inland Empire radio station plans return
Veteran X103.9 DJ Daryl “Dirty D” James started an online radio station after 103.9 changed formats on Dec. 22, 2015. SAN BERNARDINO >> A year after leaving the airwaves, San Bernardino alternative rock radio station X103.9 is planning a return of the digital variety.
