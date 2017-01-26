Winds topple dead palm tree onto San Bernardino home
SAN BERNARDINO >> All of the palm trees lining 17th Street between E Street and Arrowhead Avenue dipped and swayed as a wind storm made it's way through San Bernardino Friday. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. a tall palm tree sitting in front a home in the 300 block of W. 17th Street came crashing down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|16
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC