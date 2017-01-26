Winds topple dead palm tree onto San Bernardino home

SAN BERNARDINO >> All of the palm trees lining 17th Street between E Street and Arrowhead Avenue dipped and swayed as a wind storm made it's way through San Bernardino Friday. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. a tall palm tree sitting in front a home in the 300 block of W. 17th Street came crashing down.

