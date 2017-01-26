Wife of man tied to terror attack admits marriage sham
Bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer who was suspended for wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground appears to show the officer using his foot to push a 15-year-old girl into a police car The wife of a man accused of aiding the shooters in the San Bernardino terror attack has admitted the marriage was a sham Two cousins have been sentenced to life prison terms in the 1973 shotgun slayings of two young girls in Northern California
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Jan 23
|Lupito
|87
|Inland Empire residents rally, march against Tr...
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|2
