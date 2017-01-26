Wife of man tied to terror attack admits marriage sham

Bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer who was suspended for wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground appears to show the officer using his foot to push a 15-year-old girl into a... Bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer who was suspended for wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground appears to show the officer using his foot to push a 15-year-old girl into a police car The wife of a man accused of aiding the shooters in the San Bernardino terror attack has admitted the marriage was a sham The wife of a man accused of aiding the shooters in the San Bernardino terror attack has admitted the marriage was a sham Two cousins have been sentenced to life prison terms in the 1973 shotgun slayings of two young girls in Northern California Two cousins have been sentenced to life prison terms in the 1973 shotgun slayings of two young girls ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.