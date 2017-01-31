Widow of San Bernardino Terror Attack Victim Criticizes Trump Immigration Ban

Renee Wetzel, whose husband was killed by radical Islamic terrorists in 2015, posted a Facebook message saying President Trump's executive order 'is against everything this country stands for.' Renee Wetzel of Lake Arrowhead, California, whose husband Michael was one of 14 people killed, along with 21 others wounded, in the 2 December 2015 terrorist attack on a social services center in San Bernardino, has posted a Facebook message criticizing President Trump's 27 January 2017 executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.