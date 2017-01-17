What the San Bernardino McDonalda s museum owner has to say about a The Foundera
SAN BERNARDINO >> It all began as a single hamburger stand in San Bernardino and evolved into the largest worldwide fast-food industry leader. Now a feature film portraying how milkshake-maker salesman Ray Kroc partnered with Dick and Mac McDonald and transformed the lone hamburger stand into a franchising giant is being released on the silver screen bringing San Bernardino back into the spotlight.
