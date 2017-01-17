What a Trump supporter party looked like on Inauguration Day in Upland
Allexis Farley, of Upland, hugs a cut-out of President Donald Trump during President Donald Trump Inauguration celebration night party at Charlies Stars and Stripes in downtown Upland, CA., Friday, January 20, 2017. UPLAND >> While detractors protested on the streets of Washington D.C., Los Angeles and even Claremont, supporters of new President Donald J. Trump celebrated in an Upland bar Friday night.
