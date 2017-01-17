What a Trump supporter party looked l...

What a Trump supporter party looked like on Inauguration Day in Upland

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Allexis Farley, of Upland, hugs a cut-out of President Donald Trump during President Donald Trump Inauguration celebration night party at Charlies Stars and Stripes in downtown Upland, CA., Friday, January 20, 2017. UPLAND >> While detractors protested on the streets of Washington D.C., Los Angeles and even Claremont, supporters of new President Donald J. Trump celebrated in an Upland bar Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri Trojan 32,716
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,839
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 Daisy Dukes It Out 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 16 Old Millennia Tramp 1
News SB Mexican Consulate gets moving `Consulate on ... (Mar '08) Jan 15 Joseph 5
News Verdicts reached in Lake Gregory molestation case (Sep '10) Jan 15 Capn Jonathan Harco 8
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at January 21 at 5:02AM PST

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC