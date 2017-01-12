Volunteers sought for homeless count
The Mountain Homeless Coalition is seeking volunteers to participate in an official count of the number of homeless persons residing in the mountaintop communities. The count, which is described by organizers as a 'Point-In-Time Count,' is a one-day, street-based and service-based, unduplicated survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Cindylu
|11
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Thu
|RiccardoFire
|90
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC