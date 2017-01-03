Volunteers sought for annual count of homeless in San Bernardino County

Volunteers from all areas of the county are wanted for the annual homeless point-in-time count, which helps identify the extent of the homelessness problem and how much funding communities can receive to alleviate homelessness. The count is held in each of the county's 24 incorporated cities and in unincorporated areas every year during the last 10 days of January, determining how many people in each area are homeless.

