Volunteers sought for annual count of...

Volunteers sought for annual count of homeless in San Bernardino County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Volunteers from all areas of the county are wanted for the annual homeless point-in-time count, which helps identify the extent of the homelessness problem and how much funding communities can receive to alleviate homelessness. The count is held in each of the county's 24 incorporated cities and in unincorporated areas every year during the last 10 days of January, determining how many people in each area are homeless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) 5 hr Now_What- 7,051
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 12 hr Moaner1296 82
Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06) Fri Originalgangasmokin 87
Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09) Fri Shelley shell 13
House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill Thu Randy 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 5 Anonymous 32,705
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 5 rajaincajin 235
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,428

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC