Volunteers sought for annual count of homeless in San Bernardino County
Volunteers from all areas of the county are wanted for the annual homeless point-in-time count, which helps identify the extent of the homelessness problem and how much funding communities can receive to alleviate homelessness. The count is held in each of the county's 24 incorporated cities and in unincorporated areas every year during the last 10 days of January, determining how many people in each area are homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|7,051
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|12 hr
|Moaner1296
|82
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Shelley shell
|13
|House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill
|Thu
|Randy
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|32,705
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 5
|rajaincajin
|235
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC