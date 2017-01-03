VIDEO: Teen shrieks with joy after Christmas present reveals he's going to become a US citizen
A teenager who immigrated from Nigeria got the surprise of his life when his mom gave him a wrapped present on Christmas which contained the letter announcing his US citizenship. In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, 19-year-old Prince Ogidikpe looks questioningly at a letter before jumping up and and down, screaming with unbridled delight.
