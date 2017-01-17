Victor Valley High School teacher named a regional 'Educator of the Year'
A longtime High Desert local and highly regarded teacher at Victor Valley High School was recently named one of the regional Educators of the Year by the California League of High Schools. VVHS math teacher Ashley Brinegar was honored as one of the 10 best educators in CLHS Region 10, which includes San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo and Mono counties.
