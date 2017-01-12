Vallejo is nationa s second least recession-recovered city, new study finds
Vallejo is the nation's second least recession-recovered city, according to a personal-finance website, which partially blames the city's 2008 bankruptcy for its failure to thrive. At least one Vallejo resident - the head of the chamber of commerce - said the study used obsolete data and therefore arrived at obsolete conclusions, which, he says, do a disservice to the city and could hamper continuing improvement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Cindylu
|11
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Chosen Traveler
|32,710
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Thu
|RiccardoFire
|90
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC