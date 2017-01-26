Vacant San Bernardino warehouse goes up in flames, squatters suspected
SAN BERNARDINO >> Arson investigators believe squatters may be behind the cause of a two-alarm blaze erupted in a vacant warehouse Friday. Shortly before noon firefighters were alerted to a building on fire in the 1300 block of W. Mill Street, Battalion Chief Dan Filter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|16
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Trojan
|32,720
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Roadrunner
|48
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Jan 23
|cypress hill
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC