TWMXRS El Dorado Series | Glen Helen - Presented By Spy
The 2017 racing season has officially begun! This weekend, we visited the notorious Glen Helen Raceway for the opening round of the El Dorado Series, presented by SPY, and some great racing was enjoyed by all in attendance. Throughout the week leading up to the race though, Southern California again saw a few days of rain that quite honestly had us wondering if Glen Helen was even going to be rideable, but the track crew at the San Bernardino, CA facility worked tirelessly to bring us another epic racetrack.
