Twin Peaks Man Attacks Woman with Fla...

Twin Peaks Man Attacks Woman with Flashlight

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Alpenhorn News

Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station announced the arrest of David La Salle Coons, 28, resident of Twin Peaks, for multiple felonies after he allegedly attacked a female and vandalized her car with a flashlight. In a statement to The Alpenhorn News by a Sheriff' Department spokesperson, deputies were said to have responded to a residence in the area of Rose Lane and State Highway 189, Twin Peaks, shortly before 9:30 p.m., on January 3, to a reported assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08) Thu Cindylu 11
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 12 Chosen Traveler 32,710
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Jan 12 RiccardoFire 90
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06) Jan 6 Originalgangasmokin 87
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC