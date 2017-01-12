Twin Peaks Man Attacks Woman with Flashlight
Deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station announced the arrest of David La Salle Coons, 28, resident of Twin Peaks, for multiple felonies after he allegedly attacked a female and vandalized her car with a flashlight. In a statement to The Alpenhorn News by a Sheriff' Department spokesperson, deputies were said to have responded to a residence in the area of Rose Lane and State Highway 189, Twin Peaks, shortly before 9:30 p.m., on January 3, to a reported assault.
