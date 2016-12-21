Turkey's New Year's 'terrorist' hunted
Turkish officials launched a nationwide manhunt for the gunman responsible for a mass New Year 's shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub, which the government denounced as an act of terrorism. It was the deadliest incident on a night when security officials around the globe were nervously poised for attacks and cities bolstered anti-terrorism measures at public gatherings to usher in the new year .
