Trump's attorney general opposes blocking Muslim entry

Senator Jeff Sessions , President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, said on Tuesday that if confirmed, he would oppose moves to block Muslims from entering the United States, reports the Washington Times . Sessions told the Senate panel conducting his confirmation hearing that Trump and he were "great believers in religious freedom" and he would not support a religious test for visitors or immigrants.

