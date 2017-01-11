Trump's attorney general opposes blocking Muslim entry
Senator Jeff Sessions , President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, said on Tuesday that if confirmed, he would oppose moves to block Muslims from entering the United States, reports the Washington Times . Sessions told the Senate panel conducting his confirmation hearing that Trump and he were "great believers in religious freedom" and he would not support a religious test for visitors or immigrants.
