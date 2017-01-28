Trump official justifies travel ban with attack that would not have been stopped by new rules
A senior Trump administration official on Saturday pointed to the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, to justify the President's order to ban US immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. But neither of the attackers in the shooting, which left 14 people dead, would have been affected by the new ban.
