Trump official justifies travel ban with attack that would not have been stopped by new rules

A senior Trump administration official on Saturday pointed to the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, to justify the President's order to ban US immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. But neither of the attackers in the shooting, which left 14 people dead, would have been affected by the new ban.

