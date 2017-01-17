Tragedy propelled newly elected Highl...

Tragedy propelled newly elected Highland City Councilman Jesse Chavez to action

HIGHLAND >> Newly elected Highland City Councilman Jesse Chavez 's political career really started about 10 years ago when he was a teen. Chavez, 25, became involved in politics and community activism following the murder of his friend in San Bernardino.

